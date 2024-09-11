Viral photo: These 16 'codes of conduct' for juniors from seniors will blow your mind!

According to the code of conduct, the 16 rules are:

1) Always wear light monocoloured full sleeved shirt, double pleated dark colour pant and black belt with pin hole



2) Always wear black shoes with laces and shocks



3) Always be clean shaved and with extremely short hair(uce cut)



4) You are not allowed to go to shop like Bulu, kalia Jhumri,any restaurant,ke point and dhaba. If spotted, consequences will be severe



5) You are not allowed to go outside the hotel campus after 6:30 pm



6) Never drink or smoke anywhere or near the college campus. If caught, consequences will be critical for you.



7) Never approach to senior first.



8) Show respect to all seniors, call the 3rd year as pre-final year and 4th year as final year and call sir to all the seniors.



9) Always look at the third button of your shirt while addressing or talking to seniors.



10) Remember code of conduct.



11) Always follow the phrase below while asking for the name of a senior



"May I have the single chance, double opportunity, triple pleasure, quadruple satisfaction to know the great grand highly auspicious silver coated, golden plated diamond sprinkled name of the highly respected senior i am talking to sir please please please."



12) Never ever dare to have eye contact with a senior



13) Know the names of the ex-roommate of your respective room with the branch name



14) Always be in queue while going or coming from the university



15) Don't enter into the college canteen



16) Always keep left while walking on the road.

