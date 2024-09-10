Threat culture, security gaps, false claims in SC — Here is why Kolkata doctors refuse to return to duties

Despite the Supreme Court's directive urging the protesting doctors in Kolkata to resume their healthcare duties, the resident doctors in the city have continued with their demonstration. Agitating against the brutal rape and murder of a female doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the medics have emphasised that none of their demands have been addressed yet by state authorities.

Lack of safety arrangements in government hospitals and medical colleges for doctors, delay in justice for the victim and a "rampant internal threat culture" in hospitals are a few issues these doctors have highlighted.

On Tuesday, September 10, the doctors held a rally and sit-in protest at the headquarters of the health department in Salt Lake (Swasthya Bhavan), demanding the resignation of the state Health Secretary, Director of Health Education (DHE), and Director of Health Services (DHS).

The protestors had given the state administration a deadline of 5 pm today, September 10, to fulfil their demands.

“We are sitting outside the Swasthya Bhawan and we have put forward five demands — resignation of the Kolkata Police Commissioner, state Health Secretary, Director of Health Education (DHE), and Director of Health Services (DHS) and justice for the victim. If these five demands are met, we will return to work immediately. There is no other question or condition anymore,” one of the protesting junior doctors told EdexLive, on condition of anonymity.

It should be noted that the deadline given to state administration by the protestors also coincided with the time limit given to them by the Supreme Court, which had directed the doctors to return to their duties by today, Tuesday, September 10 at 5 pm.



Persisting security concerns

The doctors in Kolkata, who have been protesting for over a month against the rape and murder case, emphasised that most government hospitals and medical colleges in the state still lack adequate safety measures, making it highly unsafe for them to return to work.

A female junior doctor from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital told EdexLive, “Many hospitals still lack designated rest areas for doctors and separate restrooms for male and female staff. In a few departments, restrooms are poorly maintained with malfunctioning doors, latches, and bolts. Additionally, several departments are inadequately equipped with surveillance, CCTV cameras, or security personnel.”

“Most importantly, we cannot rule out the internal threat culture. So, even if we obtain protection from external threats, it does not mean we are going to be safe inside the premises,” she added.

These security gaps in hospitals are especially concerning given the current surge in violence against healthcare workers, which appears to be at an all-time high.



“Healthcare isn't collapsing”

Today’s rally at West Bengal’s Swasthya Bhawan also seems to be in defiance against the claims made in the Supreme Court yesterday, September 9, by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who informed the apex court that 23 people have died as a result of the doctors' strike.

A report submitted to the court said that 23 individuals have lost their lives due to the disruption in medical services caused by the strike.

However, refuting the figures, protesting doctors said that the numbers are “false” and misleading.

“This is not official data and it is highly irresponsible on the state government’s part to present something so misleading before the Supreme Court. Especially when it can completely change the public sentiment against doctors whose lives are already threatened due to the hostile environment in the state,” said a protestor.

The junior doctors said that the deaths mentioned in the report did not take place due to medical negligence.

Another protesting junior doctor, on condition of anonymity, said, “We cannot authenticate the data but you have to consider various factors like what is the day-to-day number of deaths in hospitals. There are about 95,000 healthcare workers in the state, out of which, 7,500 are resident doctors who are currently protesting. Others are still working day and night. We are trainee doctors, we are here for education. Our strike cannot possibly lead to the collapse of the healthcare system.”



Threat culture?

To recall, a recent notice released by the RG Kar authorities barred 51 doctors and postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctors from entering the campus over allegations of ‘internal threat culture’.

It has been alleged that most of these doctors had connections and were close associates of former principal of RG Kar Medical College, Dr Sandip Ghosh, who is currently under judicial custody in connection with the rape and murder case.

A protesting medic expressed, “We firmly believe that a pervasive threat culture exists in many hospitals across West Bengal. It appears that even the DHS and the DME have been aware of these issues, yet their inaction seems to have emboldened those responsible and reinforced their actions. That is why we are demanding their resignations.”