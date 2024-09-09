RG Kar rape-murder protests: Left-backed student group march to Kolkata police HQ; attempt to break barricades

In their call for justice for the deceased Kolkata doctor, members of several Left Front organisations marched to the Kolkata police headquarters at Lalbazar today, Monday, September 9, accusing the state government and the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of shielding the actual perpetrators.

As per a report by PTI, activists of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), Students Federation of India (SFI), and other Left groups chanted slogans during the protest rally, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal.

The protesters, who pushed against barricades and tried to scale an iron wall at Lalbazar, carried placards with the image of the female doctor in red and black, along with the slogan — "We will not rest until your tormentors receive maximum punishment."

A heavy police presence and Rapid Action Force (RAF) were stationed behind the barricades at the police headquarters to maintain order, added PTI.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sujan Chakraborty, who led the rally, criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying, "The CM wants us to forget the horrific murder. She is not concerned about whether the culprits are arrested and punished. She only hopes people will forget the issue, the mass protests will fizzle out, and people will shift to a celebratory mood, overlooking their safety and security concerns.”

The rally was a part of a series of protests since August 10 against the brutal rape and murder of a Post Graduate Trainee (PGT) doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.