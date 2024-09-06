RG Kar accused's bail hearing in Kolkata court: CBI officer, lawyer arrive late; judge, says "Should I grant him bail?”

Today, Friday, September 6, a Kolkata court denied bail to Sanjoy Roy, the prime suspect in the rape and murder of a female medic at a state-run hospital, and ordered his judicial custody for 14 days until September 20. This was stated in a report by PTI.

While the lawyers involved in the case attended the court in person, Roy participated virtually. At the start of the hearing, Roy was seen crying, according to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sources.

Further, his defence attorney, appointed by the state Legal Aid, argued for bail, claiming that Roy was falsely implicated and had no connection to the crime.

The CBI’s lawyer, who arrived at the court 40 minutes late, opposed the bail request, arguing that it would hinder their ongoing investigation. After reviewing both sides, the judge decided to remand Roy to judicial custody for 14 days.

Following this, the judge had earlier expressed dissatisfaction owing to the initial absence of both the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) investigating officer (IO) and the lawyer.

The central agency is investigating the case under an order from the Calcutta High Court.

Furthermore, the ruling Trinamool Congress criticised the CBI's delay in presenting their lawyer at the court.

"Where was the Investigating Officer? Where was the counsel? Nowhere to be seen! This shows the CBI's utter disinterest in handling the case. It appears to be DELIBERATE SABOTAGE of the judicial process, with the CBI acting as BJP's loyal sidekick rather than fulfilling their duty," the Trinamool Congress (TMC) stated in a social media post.

In addition to this, on the morning of August 9, the police found the body of the postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor inside a seminar hall at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

Roy, a civic volunteer, was apprehended by Kolkata Police the following day for his alleged involvement in the crime.

The incident has sparked significant national outrage.