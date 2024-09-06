Governor Ravi vs Minister Udhayanidhi over Tamil Nadu's quality of education

Governor RN Ravi on Thursday, September 5, said that the quality of education in Tamil Nadu is on a downward spiral. On the occasion of Teachers' Day, Raj Bhavan hosted a Think to Dare series interaction with teachers and educationists.

The governor went on to say that that over 75 per cent of Class IX Tamil Nadu students were not able to identify two-digit numbers and 40 per cent had to struggle to read Class II textbooks, making them unemployable. He also critised the state's approach towards dealing with the problem of drug menance.

To this, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development and Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA), rebuked that Tamil Nadu's school education syllabus quality is the best.

“A good syllabus promotes independent and rational thinking. In that sense, Tamil Nadu’s syllabus is the finest in the country and will continue to nurture talented students,” Udhayanidhi said. He was speaking at a Teachers' Day event in Vandalur.

"Government school students hold top positions in the Information Technology (IT) industry, both in India and abroad. Given this, we cannot accept such criticisms of our education system. It insults our students and teachers. Our CM and the government will not tolerate this," he said.