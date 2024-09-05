Did Kolkata police offer money to parents of deceased Kolkata doctor? TMC clears air with this video, WATCH

"Politics should not interfere with their grief; political parties should leave them alone," added minister Shashi Panja.



The controversy began when the 31-year-old doctor's parents reported that police officers allegedly offered them money while the body was still at their home. It remains unclear whether this money was intended as compensation, as stated in a report by NDTV.



Following this, Trinamool supporters circulated another video where the parents refuted the claim of being offered money, asserting their sole desire for justice. "Nothing of the sort happened; we just want justice," they are heard saying.



At a press conference, today September 5, the Trinamool Congress played the second video and criticised the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for not providing updates on its investigation, suggesting that the lack of information has allowed false narratives to proliferate.

"The BJP and its IT cell are leading the creation of these fake news stories," Panja added.

"We've also seen sensational and unjust claims regarding the post-mortem report, such as the 150 gm semen allegation."



State minister Bratya Basu highlighted that 23 days have passed since the case was transferred from the Kolkata Police to the CBI, with no progress report issued by the central agency. "During the Kolkata Police's investigation, we received regular updates through press conferences," he noted.



The Trinamool Congress, facing criticism over the incident, questioned whether the CBI has made any progress beyond what the Kolkata Police had provided. They also suggested that the CBI's focus may have shifted from the rape and murder to financial irregularities, including the arrest of Dr Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.



"The BJP has claimed evidence was destroyed. Why isn’t the CBI addressing this?" Basu asked.



The Trinamool leaders chose not to address other accusations made by the victim's father, including claims of undue pressure to proceed with the cremation. The father alleged that the police surrounded them with 300-400 officers, forcing them to cremate the body. He also claimed that the cremation was rushed and that officers tried to have him sign a blank sheet of paper, which he tore up. This was stated in a report by NDTV.



In response, BJP leaders have criticised the Trinamool Congress. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Agnimitra Paul stated that the parents' media interaction has "revealed the role of the Kolkata Police" and accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of attempting to suppress the case and shield the culprits.

"You will be held accountable by the people of Bengal," she declared in a post on social media platform X.