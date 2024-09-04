Why is TISS’s new honour code attracting controversy?

The Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) revised its ‘Honour Code’ for students this year. However, the revised code seems to have invited some backlash from the student community.

Why so? As per a report by Money Control, the honour code that TISS students are required to sign this year has banned their participation in any political discussions, dharnas or demonstrations that are either "unpatriotic" or "anti-establishment".

Now, the students are demanding that the institute either remove the clause or provide clear definitions of the terms used in the honour code.

The undertaking, that every TISS student is expected to sign at the beginning of a new academic year, reads “I would not indulge in any political, anti-establishment, unpatriotic discussions, demonstrations, dharna or any form of activities that disturb the academic environment of the institute. I understand that any infringements would attract strict action against me.”

The revised code also suggests withdrawal and termination of the student's admission if he or she flouts this norm, the Money Control report reads.

It might be recalled that last month, in August 2024, the institute imposed a ban on the student outfit Progressive Students' Forum (PSF).

The ban order signed by Registrar Prof Anil Sutar read, “This notice addresses a critical issue concerning the presence of an unauthorised and illegal forum on our campuses, reportedly the ‘PSF TISS’. This group has been engaging in activities that obstruct the institute’s functions, defame the institute, demean members of our community, and create divisions among students and faculty.”