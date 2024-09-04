Teachers' Day September 5 special: Here are short & sweet messages for teachers' day cards

It's almost Teacher's Day. ALMOST. As September 5 is here!
Students, do you have cards or those special messages in place to appreciate all your dear teachers on this very special day? If not, we have come to your rescue, don't fear!
Here are a few sweet Teachers' Day messages you can take inspiration from:
Though there is only one day designated to honour you, believe us when we say that every day is Teachers' Day for us students because every day, we appreciate all that you do for us.
In fact, we think every day SHOULD be Teachers' Day. So that we can show you how grateful we are for you!
Happy Teachers' Day!
Learning is a skill but teaching is an art, an art that you have mastered. Your engaging classes always go a step beyond the textbooks, giving us context and the knowledge's application in the real world.
No amount of thank yous sufice, dear teacher. But thank you is all we have for you
So...
Thank you, thank you, thank you
Guru, it is your day today. You teach us, nurture us and make sure that we grow up to make our parents and country's proud. Salutations to your selfless devotion and service, dear teacher
Happy Teachers' Day
They say that learning is lifelong and with a teacher like you, we would happily embrace this fact. Being your student has been a matter of privilege and honour, every opportunity to learn from you is a gift from above and every hour spent with you in the classroom is an experience that will remain with us
Happy Teachers' Day to you, dear teacher