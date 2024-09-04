Study abroad education loans: Repayments and options

A

Students opting for an education loan should be mindful of the repayment factors. Keeping finances in order is essential to clear the student loan seamlessly and simultaneously build a good credit score right from the beginning.

Planning the repayment strategy should start from the moment the student takes the loan.

Therefore, as a student-centric organisation, we encourage our students to pay a small portion of the interest component in the form of simple interest (“SI”) or partial interest (“PI”).

The student community must remember that the grace period offered by several financial institutions is not an interest-free period, as interest begins to accrue from day one.

Additionally, paying off SI/PI during the course instils financially prudent habits early on. A thought-through approach should be implemented to plan a robust education loan repayment strategy to pay off the borrowed amount.