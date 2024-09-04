Odisha: NSUI activists scuffle with police during protest outside state assembly

Today, Wednesday, September 4, a clash erupted between police personnel and the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) activists, the student wing of the Congress, during a protest outside the Odisha assembly. The demonstrators were calling for elections in colleges and state-run universities.

NSUI activists, led by its state unit president Udit Narayan Pradhan, marched to the assembly at Mahatma Gandhi Marg today, as per a report by PTI.

The scuffle with the police took place when they were not allowed to march, the report added.

Some of them were whisked away in police vehicles and released later.

Pradhan said the NSUI has been protesting for the past several years to press its demand for the students' union elections in colleges and state-run universities. After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government came to power in the state, the students' wing of the Congress, again raised its demand, he said.

"We hit the streets as the state government has not given any assurance about the students' polls in Odisha. The BJD (Biju Janata Dal) government had stopped conducting the union polls since 2017. Now, the BJP government is following the same,” said NSUI former state president Yashir Nawaz.

He alleged that the BJP was "reluctant" to conduct the college elections as RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) "feared losing the polls".

Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan had stated that the BJP government doesn't have sufficient time to hold students' union elections this year.

"So, the college polls will be conducted from next year onwards," he added.