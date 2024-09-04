Andhra floods: Visuals of men carrying baby in plastic crate distress netizens. Watch here

As reported by NDTV, the family had to move the baby out of their house as the floodwaters turned roads into rivers and waterlogged homes in the Singh Nagar locality, like almost every other area in the city.

As of Tuesday, 323 trains were cancelled in Vijayawada, 170 were diverted and 12 were partially cancelled.

The torrential floods have killed 27 people in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and damaged properties with lakhs rescued and taken to relief camps.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a “yellow alert” for four districts in Telangana – Jayashankar Bhupalapalle, Komaram Bheem, Mancherial, and Mulugu – warning of heavy rain on Wednesday, September 4.

An orange alert has also been issued for NTR and Krishna districts in Andhra Pradesh. According to the meteorological centre in Hyderabad, heavy rain is expected in parts of Telangana until September 7.