Telangana HC seeks response from state gov't, TGPSC over reservation criteria in Group-I recruitment

On Thursday, August 29, the Telangana High Court issued notices to the State Government and Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) asking them to explain within four weeks the method by which they were proposing to implement the rule of reservation in the ensuing Group-I recruitment.

As per a report by The New Indian Express, Justice Pulla Karthik of the Telangana High Court asked the TGPSC to file counter affidavits before the written Group-I Mains.

The judge was hearing a writ petition filed by M Hanuman and three other aspirants of the Group-I Services.

The petitioners, all belonging to reserved categories, argued that the TGPSC did not independently apply the Rule of Reservation for each reserved category at a 1:50 ratio for the main examination, as per the notification dated February 19, 2024. Additionally, they questioned the validity of GO 29, dated February 8, 2024, which amended GO 55, dated April 25, 2022.

Instead of selecting candidates at a 1:50 ratio for each reserved category based on their respective vacancies, the TGPSC aggregated the total vacancies across all categories (563) and then applied a 1:50 ratio. Subsequently, a separate list was prepared for the shortfall vacancies from the reserved categories.

The petitioners argue that this approach contradicts the reservation scheme and deprives candidates from reserved categories of their rightful opportunity to participate in the written Group-I Mains, added TNIE.

At the same time, a group of aspirants have also urged the State Commission to postpone the Group 1 Mains, scheduled to be held from October 21 to October 27, until all ongoing legal cases related to the selection process are resolved.