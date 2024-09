BJ Medical College Ahmedabad: 20% stipend hike? Not good enough, say protesting PG doctors

Over 1,200 postgraduate (PG) doctors from BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad went on strike today Monday, September 2, demanding a 40 per cent increase in their stipend instead of the 20 per cent raise recently granted by the Gujarat government.

The doctors have ceased emergency services and outpatient department (OPD) work in protest of the Gujarat government's failure to deliver the promised stipend increase, said a report by IANS.

On August 31, 2024, the Gujarat government announced a 20 per cent hike in stipends for medical interns and resident doctors.

The state government implemented this stipend hike starting from April 1, 2024.

The Junior Doctors' Association, representing the striking doctors, said that since 2009, the state government had implemented a 40 per cent stipend hike every three years.

However, this year, the state government has only approved a 20 per cent hike, leading to widespread discontent.

Sources said that the association also claimed that intern doctors are supporting the strike, which will continue until the government meets their demands.

Shashank Ashara, Vice-President of the Junior Doctors' Association, said that they have submitted 25 representations to the state government, yet their demands still need to be met.

He emphasised that while they will not disrupt emergency services to avoid inconveniencing patients, the prolonged neglect of their concerns has forced them to take this stand in protest.

"Currently, PG doctors in Gujarat receive a stipend of nearly Rs 84,000. While the state government argues that this is higher than what is offered in other states, the Junior Doctors' Association pointed out that Gujarat has fewer government medical colleges — only six compared to the 15 to 30 in other states — forcing many students to study in costly private or grant-in-aid institutions. The association also highlighted that other states, particularly Delhi, implement annual stipend increases," sources informed IANS.