Three female candidates emerge as toppers of CA Intermediate results | Historic moment

Female toppers

All India First rank was bagged by Parami Umesh Parekh from Mumbai. She scored a total of 484 and 80.67 per cent. Chennai's Tanya Gupta secured the All India second rank with 459 marks and 76.50 per cent. The All India third rank was for New Delhi's Vidhi Jain who scored 441 marks and 73.50 per cent.

Expressing pride in the remarkable and historic moment, ICAI's Central Council Member (CCM) Dhiraj Khandelwal took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate the female toppers. Additionally, he made a striking point about the transformation the profession is going through with women leading the profession.

His tweet read, "This time, all three top rankers are women. It’s a powerful sign of how the profession is shifting. Currently, women make up about 30% of ICAI’s membership, a number that’s expected to grow to 50% in the next five years. The progress has been remarkable: in 2008, there were only about 8,000 female members. By 2018, that number had soared to 80,000, and today, it has surpassed 125,000."

"More than just numbers, this trend reflects how accountancy is becoming a top career choice for women, often surpassing interest among men. It’s a sign of greater opportunities, changing perceptions, and a future where women are leading with expertise and dedication.

@theicai" he added.