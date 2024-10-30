The student who thought he could fly | Sorcery, black magic and more

A 20-year-old student studying in a private engineering college jumped off the fourth floor of the college's hostel because allegedly, he believed that he had superpowers. This happened at Myleripalayam in Coimbatore.

The student was rescued but suggered fractures in his legs and hands and other parts and was admitted to a private hospital for treatment, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

According to police, the student, A Prabhu from Mekkur village near Perundurai in Erode district, is studying in the third year of BTech (Artificial Intelligence and Data Science) at the college and was staying at the college hostel.

On Monday, October 28, around 6.30 pm, when he was on the fourth floor of the hostel and chatting among other inmates, he suddenly jumped off the fourth floor of the building. He sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a private hospital near the college.

Later, he was shifted to another private hospital in the city. Chettipalayam Police registered a case and begun an investigation.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Prabhu believed that he had superpowers in him and could jump from any building. He reportedly shared this with his fellow hostellers during the last few days. He also told the his friends that last week, someone had performed sorcery on him and he was not affected by the black magic. The residents took his words casual and continued their routine work, stated the The New Indian Express report.

Meanwhile, he jumped from the height. He is undergoing treatment in the hospital. Further investigation is on.

To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact the Tamil Nadu Health Department's helpline 104, and Sneha's suicide prevention helpline at 044-24640050.