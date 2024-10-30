Ragging in Coimbatore school: Senior student thrashed a Class VI student with tiffin box

The Coimbatore City Police are investigating a complaint filed by the parents of a Class VI student who was thrashed by a Class XI student on the school premises at Stanes Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School in Coimbatore.

The incident took place on Monday evening, October 28, when the victim boy questioned the senior student for allegedly ordering another Class VI, who is a friend of the victim, to fall at his feet whenever he saw him, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

According to police, on October 28 around 4 pm, the Class XI student called a Class VI student at the school premises to fall at his feet. He was allegedly forced to fall at his feet.

Also, the senior student threatened the Class VI student, saying he should fall at his feet whenever he saw him on the school premises. At the time, the victim student, who is the friend of the boy who was forced to fall at his feet, questioned the senior student and cautioned him that he would report the incident to teachers if he continued to rag others.

Later, the victim student reported the incident to his class teacher.

Following this, the class teachers asked the student to bring the senior student to her. When the boy asked the senior student to come with him to meet the school teacher, the senior student allegedly thrashed him in a fit of rage. He assaulted the boy with a tiffin box.

The injured student was rescued by teachers and admitted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for treatment. The parents of the victim student lodged a complaint against the Class XI student with the Race Course police.

Based on the complaint, Race Course Police are investigating it, stated The New Indian Express report.

Meanwhile, the school principal S Selene Vinodhini said that after an inquiry, they have placed the student under suspension from Monday evening, October 28.