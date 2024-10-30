Kolkata: Junior doctors, citizens march to CBI office demanding justice for RG Kar victim

Today, October 31, the junior doctors of Kolkata organised a rally demanding justice for a post-graduate trainee doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. According to PTI, the agitating junior doctors along with common people took out a torch rally to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office.

Representatives of the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Forum (WBJDF) and several civil society organisations took out the rally from the West Bengal Medical Council's office in Sector 3 in Salt Lake to the CBI's office at the CGO Complex in Sector 1. Additionally, shouting slogans like 'We want justice', the participants demanded that the CBI conclude its investigation of the rape-murder case quickly.

Speaking about this, an agitating doctor said, "It's been almost three months since the incident happened. The CBI is still investigating the matter. We want them to quicken their probe."

Background story

To recall, on August 9, the body of an on-duty woman medic was recovered from the seminar hall of the RG Kar Hospital, following which, the junior doctors went on a 'cease work' across West Bengal demanding justice for the victim and stronger security measures in the state-run medical establishments.

On October 5 night, junior medics started fast-unto-death following the West Bengal government missing the 24-hour deadline set by them to fulfil their demands. They withdrew their hunger strike on October 24.