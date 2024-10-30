JKPSC KAS results for 2023 CCE exams OUT | Check results now

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has announced the final results for the Kashmir Administrative Service (KAS) 2023 Combined Competitive Examination (CCE). Those who appeared for the exam can now view their results.

The personality test was held from October 21 to October 29, 2024. After a multi-stage examination process spanning over a year, the commission has published a list of 266 successful candidates. These candidates have now been recommended for additional steps, including a medical examination, as part of the final selection process, as reported by The Times of India.

Steps to check the JKPSC KAS Final Result 2023:

Step 1: Visit the JKPSC official website at jkpsc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on 'Results' or 'Announcements' tab

Step 3: Click on the KAS Final Result 2023

Step 4: Results PDF will appear

Step 5: Open the PDF and search for your roll number

Initially, the recruitment process began with a notification issued on April 13, 2023, for 73 positions within various state departments. The preliminary examination was conducted on October 15, 2023, while the main examinations were held from March 26 to April 3, 2024.

Although 2,144 candidates qualified for the mains examinations, only 71 candidates were recommended for medical examination after the personality test round.