How can teachers bridge the urban-rural educational divide

Well-prepared and empowered educators are more capable of making a lasting impact on students’ academic experiences, whether in urban or rural environments. Teachers equipped with new-age pedagogical skills and competencies to leverage technology for improving their productivity can deliver more personalised attention to students to enhance learning outcomes.

Today, there are teacher training academies that deliver online training to reach the last teacher in the remotest of areas. I’m happy to share with you that the Jaipuria Group has an in-house Saamarthya Teachers Training Academy of Research (STTAR) which has delivered online training to over 24,000 teachers in Uttar Pradesh and beyond, with many teachers being trained from rural areas.

The government platforms such as DIKSHA and NISHTHA are also helping to empower thousands of teachers.