AP Minister Nara Lokesh meets Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Here's what they spoke about

Nara Lokesh, Minister for Human Resources Development of Andhra Pradesh, met Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft. This happened today, Tuesday, October 29, and during the meeting, the minister shared the Andhra Government's intention to partner with the tech giant to help with the digital transformation of the state.

The minister met Nadella at the company's headquarters in Redmond, Washington, US (United States).

"Had an insightful meeting with @satyanadella, CEO of @Microsoft. Sought his valuable guidance and support in advancing IT, AI, and skill development in Andhra Pradesh. Looking forward to collaborative efforts to drive digital transformation and opportunities in the state," Lokesh said in the post today, October 29, via social media platform X.