AP Minister Nara Lokesh meets Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Here's what they spoke about

Nara Lokesh, Minister for Human Resources Development of Andhra Pradesh, met Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft. This happened today, Tuesday, October 29, and during the meeting, the minister shared the Andhra Government's intention to partner with the tech giant to help with the digital transformation of the state.
The minister met Nadella at the company's headquarters in Redmond, Washington, US (United States).
"Had an insightful meeting with @satyanadella, CEO of @Microsoft. Sought his valuable guidance and support in advancing IT, AI, and skill development in Andhra Pradesh. Looking forward to collaborative efforts to drive digital transformation and opportunities in the state," Lokesh said in the post today, October 29, via social media platform X.
"With the establishment of cloud infrastructure and data centres, Andhra Pradesh has the potential to become a regional hub for world-class companies. Favourable policies and land are available for investment in this sector. Let's work with the leadership of Microsoft in cloud services," proposed the minister.
ITServe Alliance Synergy Conference is to be held in Las Vegas today, October 29, and Nara Lokesh will be participating in it.
On October 28, he met the Chief Financial Officer of Tesla, Vaibhav Taneja, and pitched Anantapur District as the perfect spot for its electric vehicles and battery units.