Different ways to create/maintain good credit scores as an int'l student

Amit Mehra, Co-founder and CEO, Gyandhan explains the various ways in which you can create and maintain a good credits core
Let's take a look
A few ways in which a credit score is created and maintained are:

1. Build credit early

Start small, such as opening a secured credit card or becoming an authorised user on a parent’s account, to begin establishing your credit history early

2. Limit hard inquiries

Avoid unnecessary credit checks or loan applications. Multiple hard inquiries in a short period can temporarily lower your score.

3. Set up auto-payments:

Automate your loan and credit card payments to ensure they are always paid on time, minimising the risk of missed payments.

4. Diversify your credit mix

Having a mix of credit accounts (for example, installment loans, credit cards) and managing them responsibly can positively impact your score. This can be done by being a co-borrower in one of your parent’s loans.

5. Monitor your credit report

Regularly check your credit report for errors and rectify any discrepancies promptly to maintain an accurate score.

