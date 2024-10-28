Different ways to create/maintain good credit scores as an int'l student

A few ways in which a credit score is created and maintained are:
Start small, such as opening a secured credit card or becoming an authorised user on a parent’s account, to begin establishing your credit history early
Avoid unnecessary credit checks or loan applications. Multiple hard inquiries in a short period can temporarily lower your score.
Automate your loan and credit card payments to ensure they are always paid on time, minimising the risk of missed payments.
Having a mix of credit accounts (for example, installment loans, credit cards) and managing them responsibly can positively impact your score. This can be done by being a co-borrower in one of your parent’s loans.
Regularly check your credit report for errors and rectify any discrepancies promptly to maintain an accurate score.