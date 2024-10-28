A broken promise from Home Minister Amit Shah to Kolkata's RG Kar victim's parents?

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was in West Bengal, had allegedly agreed to meet the parents of Abhaya (name changed), who was brutally raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. To recall, it was speculated that Shah would meet the victim's parents on October 27, Sunday.

However, The Telegraph reported that Shah abstained from visiting the parents on Sunday.

As per reports, Abhaya's father emailed the minister requesting a meeting. The union minister, who agreed to meet the parents was on a two-day visit to the state of West Bengal.

Meanwhile, the union minister attended a function hosted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as a part of their membership drive and criticised the Trinamool (TMC) government of the state while referring to the incident. “In Bengal, the highhandedness of syndicates is well known. Here, the safety and security of women are at stake and incidents have happened in Sandeshkhali and RG Kar. We will have to stop such activities. Thus, we need the BJP in power here,” said Shah, The Telegraph reported.

RG Kar incident

The doctors of RG Kar were on strike for numerous days demanding the state government to implement strict measures for safety and security at work. Additionally, they fought equally for justice for Abhaya.

The rape and murder is still being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).