Studying in Italy: Scholarships for Indian students

Italy offers a variety of scholarships for international students, including Indian students, to make studying there more accessible and affordable.

One of the prominent options is the MAECI Scholarship, which is available for international students and Italian citizens abroad. This scholarship provides a tuition waiver, a monthly allowance of approximately €900, and health insurance, with applications submitted through the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs website.

Another excellent opportunity is the Invest Your Talent in Italy programme, targeting talented international students, including those from India. This programme offers tuition waivers, a monthly stipend of around €900-€1,000, and internships with leading companies, with applications available on the official Invest Your Talent website.

The University of Bologna also offers the Unibo Action 1&2 scholarships for international students enrolling in First, Single, and Second Cycle programmes, providing tuition waivers and study grants of approximately €11,000 per year through the university's scholarship portal.

At the Politecnico di Milano, merit-based scholarships are available for international students enrolled in Master of Science programmes, offering full or partial tuition waivers and living expenses of up to €10,000 per year. Applications can be submitted through the university’s official website.

Additionally, the University of Padua provides the Global Excellence Scholarships for talented international students pursuing bachelor’s or master’s degrees, which include tuition waivers and scholarships of up to €8,000 per year.

Lastly, various regional scholarships are available based on financial need and academic merit in regions like Lazio, Lombardy, and Tuscany. These scholarships typically offer tuition fee reductions, accommodation grants, and living stipends ranging from €2,000 to €5,000 per year, managed by regional education authorities or universities.

These diverse scholarship opportunities enable Indian students to pursue world-class education in Italy while alleviating financial burdens.