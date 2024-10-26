Amit Shah all set to arrive in Kolkata tonight; Will he meet the parents of the RG Kar victim?

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is all set to arrive in Kolkata today, Saturday night, October 26, following the postponement of his originally planned visit on October 24 due to Cyclone Dana, according to a report by The Indian Express.



The minister is scheduled to inaugurate the New Passenger Terminal Maitri Dwar (Second Cargo Gate) at Petrapol, located near the India-Bangladesh border, on Sunday, October 27. He is also set to preside over a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) programme at the Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre (EZCC) in Salt Lake and begin a party membership drive.



The home minister's set of plans may also include meeting the parents of the RG Kar victim who was raped and murdered in the seminar room within the hospital's premises on the night of August 9 — although, it is still unclear whether the minister will meet the parents tonight, or tomorrow.



The father of the deceased junior doctor wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, asking for a brief meeting with him and the mother of the deceased on Thursday, October 24, stating that the family has been enduring immense mental distress and feeling utterly helpless.



The Union Home Minister Amit Shah responded saying that he would oblige with their request.