Deralakatte, Mangaluru: Pick-up vehicle rams into auto-rickshaw with students; 13-year-old dies

A 11-year-old girl lost her life in an accident between an auto rickshaw and a pickup at Kalpade in Belma village in Deralakatte near Mangaluru on Thursday, October 24, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

Ayisha Vahiba, a resident of Badakabailu and Class IV student of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Government High School is the deceased.

The incident occured when an auto rickshaw was carrying children to the school. When they reached Kalpade, a speeding pickup vehicle from the opposite direction rammed into the auto.

The rickshaw toppled and Ayisha sustained serious injuries. She succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital, stated The New Indian Express report.

Three other students and an auto driver have sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Deralakatte.

Mangaluru South Traffic police have registered a case.

Following the student's death, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose government school declared a holiday on Thursday, October 24.

In other news

A tragic incident occurred at Chaitanya Techno Campus in Reddypalem, where a 13-year-old student, S Padma Sudha, allegedly died by suicide in her hostel room on Wednesday.

Sudha, from Chilakaluripet in Palnadu district, was studying in Class VIII.

According to Nallapadu police, after having dinner on Tuesday night, Octpber 22, she went to her room but did not come out the next morning. Concerned students alerted the staff, who broke open the door and discovered her hanging from the ceiling fan.