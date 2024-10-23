Coimbatore: Hostel owner sexually assaults college student in moving car; arrested

The Coimbatore ,City Police arrested the owner of a women's hostel for allegedly sexually harassing a college student on Tuesday October 22.

The arrested was identified as K Rajkumar (51) of Peelamedu. According to police, the suspect runs seven hostels in the city. College students and working women reside in these hostels.

In one of the hostels situated on Pioneer Mill Road at Peelamedu, the complainant who is studying in a private college, was staying and she had been using the cab service provided by the hostel to travel to her college and return after classes, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

In the alleged absence of the cab driver, Rajkumar went to pick the student from college in his car on Monday evening, October 21. As they were proceeding to the hostel, Rajkumar allegedly harassed the girl student sexually in the moving car.

The girl got out of the car and informed her parents about the incident.

The girl and her relatives went to the house of Rajkumar on Monday night, October 21, and questioned him for his acts. They also reported the incident to Peelamedu Police.

Based on a complaint by the girl, the police registered a case under section 75 (sexual harassment) and 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhit (BNS) and Section 4 (penalty for harassment of women) of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act. He was remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday, October 22, according to the report by The New Indian Express.