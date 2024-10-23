AI in focus during workshop at AIIMS

The All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) Delhi organised a workshop on Artificial Intelligence (AI)-focussed emerging technologies so that medical professionals can arm themselves with the skills and knowledge they need to make the most of technology, stated a report by PTI.

This workshop was held on Tuesday, October 22 and brought leading minds from the field of both AI and healthcare together.

"By focusing on practical applications (of AI) and real-world challenges, we are preparing our future healthcare leaders to innovate and improve patient outcomes significantly," shared Dr Kanwalpreet Kochhar, In-charge, Cognitive Neurophysiology and Nutrition Lab at AIIMS.

Dr Swadeep Srivastav, Founder, Healthpresso, a healthcare marketing agency, shared that AI will bring in a major shift in the way healthcare is delivered as it can analyse huge data, discover patterns and make sound decisions which will enhance patient care.

"However, with this power comes responsibility. We must ensure that AI is deployed ethically and equitably, addressing biases and privacy concerns to truly benefit society," Srivastav said.

"AI offers unprecedented opportunities in data-driven decision-making, disease surveillance, and personalised treatment plans. This workshop is a step towards harnessing these opportunities," Sonia Dosanjh, Scientist, Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Mohali said.

The need for specialised AI applications in healthcare, development of healthGPT and so on were underscored.