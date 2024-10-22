Cyclone Dana in Odisha: Schools in 14 districts closed | FULL list here

Schools in as many as 14 districts of Odisha will be shut from October 23 to 25 owing to Cyclone Dana.

As per an order released on October 21 by the Office of Special Relief Commissioner, schools in these districts will be closed:

- Ganjam

- Puri

- Jagatsinghpur

- Kendrapara

- Bhadrak

- Balasore

- Mayurbhanj

- Keonjhar

- Dhenkanal

- Jajpur

- Angul

Khurda

- Nayagargh

- Cuttack

"As you are aware, IMD, Bhubaneswar has predicted that a well-marked low-pressure area has been developed over east-central Bay of Bengal at 1130 hours IST of today, the 21st October 2024 which is very likely to move west- northwestwards and intensify into a depression by October 22 morning and into a cyclonic storm by October 23, over east central Bay of Bengal," the order stated, as stated in a report by ANI.

"Thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestwards and reach northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coasts by October 24 morning. It is further very likely to cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island during night of 24th and early morning October 25th, as a severe Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting 120 kmph," it stated.

"Keeping in view, the schools in the above districts from October 23rd to 25th, shall remain closed as a precautionary measure. It is, therefore, requested to please take necessary action in this regard under intimation to this Department," the Office of Special Relief Commissioner stated in the order.