RG Kar rape-murder: 17 junior doctors leave for meeting with CM Mamata Banerjee at Nabanna

Kolkata’s junior doctors, who have been protesting against the RG Kar rape and murder case, are meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today, October 21, at the state secretariat.

According to a report by ANI, 17 of the protesting junior doctors will engage with the state administration to discuss their 10-point demands, which include justice for the RG Kar victim and enhanced security measures in hospitals and medical colleges.

It might be noted that Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant had invited the junior doctors to the meeting, stating in an email on Saturday, October 19, that it would be a 45-minute session "with 10 of your colleagues, after withdrawal of the hunger strike."

However, the agitating doctors have refused to call off the hunger strike unless the demands are met.

“We hope this meeting leads to meaningful reforms in the healthcare system in the state,” Dr Aqeeb Ashraf, a protesting junior doctor told ANI.

In a video posted by the ANI on social media platform X, Dr Ashraf also addressed the conditions put forward by the state administration prior to the meeting.