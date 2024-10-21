Filling the gap: How Canada’s education sector may need to rebalance after a potential decline in Indian students

Canada’s education sector has greatly benefited from Indian students, with over 3,20,000 enrolled in 2022, contributing $4.4 billion to the economy.

However, current diplomatic tensions with India pose a risk to this crucial revenue stream, potentially straining universities and regional economies.

To address this, Canada must diversify its recruitment by targeting new markets in Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Africa. Countries like Vietnam, Brazil, and Nigeria offer untapped potential for international student enrollment, helping offset any decline from India.

Expanding recruitment in these regions can create a more balanced and sustainable student base.

At the same time, Canada should focus on regaining and increasing Indian enrollments from where they get maximum applications. Strengthening diplomatic ties with India, easing visa processes, and offering more scholarships for Indian students can help rebuild confidence and boost numbers.

Additionally, targeted marketing campaigns emphasising Canada’s academic excellence, job opportunities, and pathways to permanent residency will appeal to Indian students seeking both education and career growth.

Enhancing immigration pathways is crucial, too. Simplifying access to post-graduation work permits and making the process for permanent residency smoother can make Canada a more attractive destination for international students, particularly from India.

By diversifying recruitment efforts and fostering stronger ties with India, Canada can protect its education sector from economic fallout, ensuring both continued growth and the long-term stability of universities and local economies.

(Ashish Kumar is the Founder & CEO of EdTech company Tutela Prep, which simplifies test prep and study abroad research. Views expressed are his own.)