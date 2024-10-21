"AI-driven tools hold incredible potential to personalise education": Director of Chaman Bhartiya School

A

Over the years, we have seen the advent of AI in various aspects of our lives. We believe that AI-driven tools hold incredible potential to personalise education by adapting to the unique learning styles, pace, and needs of every student.

At Chaman Bhartiya School, we are committed to fostering personalized education, and AI can help us take this mission further. For instance, AI algorithms can analyse how a student learns best — whether through visual aids, hands-on activities, or auditory learning — and customise lessons accordingly. This ensures that every student can engage with the material in a way that resonates with them, enhancing their understanding and retention.

By focusing on individual needs, AI can boost confidence in students who might otherwise feel left behind in a traditional one-size-fits-all approach. It allows for a tailored learning path that not only focuses on academic achievement but also nurtures creativity, critical thinking, and collaboration — key pillars in our curriculum.