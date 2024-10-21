"AI-driven tools hold incredible potential to personalise education": Director of Chaman Bhartiya School
How can AI-driven tools personalise the learning experience for each student, and what impact could this have on students with different learning styles?
Over the years, we have seen the advent of AI in various aspects of our lives. We believe that AI-driven tools hold incredible potential to personalise education by adapting to the unique learning styles, pace, and needs of every student.
At Chaman Bhartiya School, we are committed to fostering personalized education, and AI can help us take this mission further. For instance, AI algorithms can analyse how a student learns best — whether through visual aids, hands-on activities, or auditory learning — and customise lessons accordingly. This ensures that every student can engage with the material in a way that resonates with them, enhancing their understanding and retention.
By focusing on individual needs, AI can boost confidence in students who might otherwise feel left behind in a traditional one-size-fits-all approach. It allows for a tailored learning path that not only focuses on academic achievement but also nurtures creativity, critical thinking, and collaboration — key pillars in our curriculum.
What are a few practical ways in which AI can be integrated into the classroom to enhance both teaching and learning, beyond just administrative tasks?
As an education firm, we believe AI can help teachers personalise learning for each student. For example, AI programmes can track a student’s progress and suggest lessons or exercises based on their strengths and weaknesses.
This way, students can get more help in areas they struggle with and move faster in areas they excel at. AI tools can also create quizzes, interactive lessons, and even virtual tutors that help students learn outside of class.
This makes learning more flexible and targeted, allowing teachers to spend more time focusing on critical thinking and creativity.
What role can AI play in creating more inclusive classrooms, ensuring that students with disabilities or special needs are not left behind in the digital age?
AI can make classrooms more accessible for students with disabilities or special needs.
For example, speech recognition tools can help students with hearing impairments by converting spoken words into text. Similarly, text-to-speech technology can assist students with visual impairments by reading out lessons.
AI can also offer personalised support for students with learning disabilities by adjusting the pace of learning or presenting information in a way that works best for them.
This ensures that every student can access education in a way that fits their needs.