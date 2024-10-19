“Hunger strike will NOT be called off”: Kolkata doctors; CM Mamata Banerjee to meet them at Nabanna on October 21

During a press conference on Saturday, October 19, the West Bengal Junior Doctors Front (WBJDF) announced that they would not end their hunger strike until their demands are met.
This statement comes after a phone call with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee earlier today, urging the junior doctors to call off their hunger strike for justice when it comes to the RG Kar rape and murder case.
The Chief Minister, today, Saturday, October 19, told the junior doctors that most of their demands had been met and action is also being taken on the remaining ones — except for the removal of state health secretary NS Nigam.
“This hunger strike will not be called off based on assurances, but only when the demands are met,” a member of WBJDF said at the press conference.
The protesting junior doctors, some of whom have been on a fast-unto-death since October 5 in Kolkata's Esplanade area, issued an ultimatum to the West Bengal government, warning of a statewide strike across both government and private hospitals on Tuesday, October 22, if their demands were not met by Monday, October 21.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also called the doctors for a meeting on Monday to discuss their 10-point demands.
“It would have been better if this was called earlier because every hour, every day, the health of our hunger strike protestors is getting affected. But we were told that it cannot be done before Monday so we are ready to wait,” the doctor added.