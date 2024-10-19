Can merging low-enrollment schools boost public education in Arunachal Pradesh?

Will the merger of Arunachal Pradesh-run schools with low student enrollment resolve the long-pending issues with the public education system? That's what the Education Minister of the state, Pasang Dorjee, hopes, stated a report by PTI.

The minister shared that the merging should be done as per infrastructure, land, access to basic amenities using a practical approach. He shared his thoughts while he was on a tour to review the follow-up of Chintan Shivir, the three-day meeting by the Education , October 18, while visiting Yingkiong, the headquarters of the Upper Siang district.

"We started a mission to reach out to people in every district of the state and know their ideas and ground situations so that there is no hindrance during the implementation of the programmes," Sona said.

He added that on a mission mode, the merging of schools should be taken up for the safe and secure future of the students.

Mutchu Mithi, Advisor to the Education Minister, shared that instead of quantity the keen focus is on improving the quality of education in the state of Arunachal Pradesh.

It may be noted that Arunachal Pradesh has over 2,800 government-run lower primary, upper primary, secondary and higher secondary schools, stated the PTI report.