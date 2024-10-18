TSPSC Group 1 exam: Aspirants’ concerns reach Supreme Court? This is what we know

The aspirants of the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) Group 1 examination are demanding the rescheduling of the TGPSC Group 1 Main paper due to various concerns, especially active court cases in Telangana High Court regarding the exam.
Now, there are chances that these concerns might have reached the Supreme Court too.
As informed by a Supreme Court advocate via social media platform X, the issue has been raised before the apex court by Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal and is likely to be listed on Monday, October 21.
Supreme Court Advocate Karam Komireddy announced this on X in a post saying, “Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal mentions the #TSPSC case (on behalf of the aspirants) before the Chief Justice’s Court of Supreme Court. Supreme Court agrees to hear the matter on Monday - 21st October.”
However, any official update regarding the Supreme Court petition is yet to be verified.
“There is no official information out yet. By the weekend, the Supreme Court cause list will be out and we will find out which bench will take up the hearing. I expect that it will be listed for Monday, October 21,” said Karam Komireddy, in a conversation with EdexLive.
The primary contention revolves around Government Order 29 (GO 29), which modified the selection criteria established in the original April 2022 notification, specifically changing the candidate selection ratio from 1:50. This change has led to challenges, especially among candidates from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) and Backward Classes (BC) categories.
The Telangana High Court is currently considering petitions against GO 29, with the next hearing scheduled for November 20. In light of these developments, candidates are calling on the Telangana Government to postpone the Mains exam until the legal issues are resolved.