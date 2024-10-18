TSPSC Group 1 exam: Aspirants’ concerns reach Supreme Court? This is what we know

The aspirants of the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) Group 1 examination are demanding the rescheduling of the TGPSC Group 1 Main paper due to various concerns, especially active court cases in Telangana High Court regarding the exam.

Now, there are chances that these concerns might have reached the Supreme Court too.

As informed by a Supreme Court advocate via social media platform X, the issue has been raised before the apex court by Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal and is likely to be listed on Monday, October 21.

Supreme Court Advocate Karam Komireddy announced this on X in a post saying, “Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal mentions the #TSPSC case (on behalf of the aspirants) before the Chief Justice’s Court of Supreme Court. Supreme Court agrees to hear the matter on Monday - 21st October.”