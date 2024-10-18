Telangana gov't is gearing up to conduct TGPSC Group-1 exams despite protests

Despite postponement requests and protests, all arrangements have been made to conduct the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) Group 1 exams from October 21 to 27.

This was informed by Santhi Kumari, Chief Secretary, Government of Telangana, stated a report by PTI.

As many as 31,383 candidates are appearing for the Group-1 mains examinations at 46 centres in Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Medchal-Malkajigiri districts.

She notified that all the required security is benign arranged at the centres to ensure that no untoward incident takes place.

This is despite the aspirants meeting Telangana Congress President B Mahesh Kumar Goud and even meeting opposition leaders like Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao, including seeking help from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders.

BRS leader Rama Rao said the government should positively consider the demand of the aspirants for rescheduling the exams.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari was in a video conference with TGPSC Chairperson Mahendar Reddy, district collectors and other concerned authorities regarding the exam and its conduction.

Meanwhile, protests were held at Gandhi Nagar Park and Ashok Nagar in Hyderabad to postpone the exam and there are several cases to be heard by Telangana High Court against it, stated the PTI copy.