“It would be good for everyone”: BRS leader RS Praveen Kumar urges CM Revanth Reddy to postpone TGPSC Group 1 Main exams

He also alleged that the current state government and its supporters have been trying to paint the protesting aspirants as “lazy” and “paid actors”, which betrayed the “rowdy culture” of the ruling Indian National Congress Party.

To recall, the Telangana Government amended the 1:50 selection matrix of the TGPSC Group 1 examination through Government Order 29 (GO 29), which allegedly limits the number of opportunities for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates.

A petition challenging the GO is currently being heard in the Telangana High Court, and will also be heard by the Supreme Court of India on Monday, October 21.

Aspirants are urging the government to postpone the Main examinations scheduled from October 21 to October 27 and stay the examination till after the matter is heard fully by the courts.

Thus, Kumar urged CM Revanth Reddy to pay heed to the aspirants’ demands, and not “see everything in political terms,” as it would be “good for everyone”.

In the meanwhile, aspirants protesting against the order in Hyderabad are facing an intense police clampdown.

In visuals circulating on X, Telangana Police personnel could be seen lathi charging at the protestors and detaining them by force in Ashok Nagar, as they were about to block the road as part of their protest today, October 18.