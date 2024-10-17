TGPSC Group-1 aspirants meet BRS Working President KT Rama Rao

The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) Group-1 aspirants met former state minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao at Telangana Bhavan today, Thursday, October 17.
The social media X handle TGPSC Aspirants (@AspirantsTspsc) had requested KT Rama Rao to visit aspirants yesterday, October 16, as they were protesting at Ashok Nagar and being detained by police. The former minister promised that he would meet them and replied to their tweet.
He had tweeted, "Will meet you tomorrow either at Ashok Nagar or at Telangana Bhavan. BRS party will make sure that you will get justice. And we will continue to remind the Telangana youth on how the Congress led by @RahulGandhi cheated you with the promise of 2 Lakh Govt jobs within 1 year"
The major point of discussion was the Government Order (GO), issued by TGPSC on February 8, 2024. The aspirants were demanding that the state government work on the mistakes made in the earlier exams where the reservation rule was not applied via an amendment to the rules via GO 29.
It may be noted that the exam will be conducted from October 21 till 27. The aspirants appealed for a delay in the exam.