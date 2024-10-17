TGPSC Group-1 aspirants meet BRS Working President KT Rama Rao

The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) Group-1 aspirants met former state minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao at Telangana Bhavan today, Thursday, October 17.

The social media X handle TGPSC Aspirants (@AspirantsTspsc) had requested KT Rama Rao to visit aspirants yesterday, October 16, as they were protesting at Ashok Nagar and being detained by police. The former minister promised that he would meet them and replied to their tweet.

He had tweeted, "Will meet you tomorrow either at Ashok Nagar or at Telangana Bhavan. BRS party will make sure that you will get justice. And we will continue to remind the Telangana youth on how the Congress led by @RahulGandhi cheated you with the promise of 2 Lakh Govt jobs within 1 year"