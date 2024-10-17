Gaming technology: Tackling violent content and its ill-effects on cognitive development
The gaming industry frequently faces criticism for its violent content and gender stereotypes. What steps can today’s students — who will be tomorrow’s game developers — take to address and transform these perceptions?
The students should be encouraged to focus on creative gameplay mechanics rather than gore. The Legend of Zelda and Mario series are very good examples of famous game series that do not glorify gore.
The student should be taught the long-term negative effects of creating violent game experiences on people. Other genres which don’t have gore should be encouraged more.
Research indicates that exposure to violent media can impair cognitive development and delay the maturation of the brain’s frontal regions. What strategies can be implemented to mitigate these negative effects and promote healthier gaming experiences?
Game designers should be encouraged to develop positive creativity and avoid negative creativity.
Age-based rating and certification mechanisms for games similar to movie rating systems should be introduced in India and should be strictly enforced.
Parents should also be taught the ill effects of technology on their child’s mental and physical health and how to balance their child’s reliance on technology.
Children should be encouraged to play more physical games in comparison to computer games and should be constantly monitored for gaming addiction-related issues.