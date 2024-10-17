Gaming technology: Encouraging youngsters to pursue the field

A

The government should encourage organisations to arrange E-sports tournaments and big game expos. There should also be a Game of the Year Award specifically for the Indian gaming industry to further encourage new game studios (every major country has this).

Awards and money grant mechanisms should also be explored to encourage game studios, game hardware makers and Virtual Reality (VR) headset manufacturers.

Innovation in the game Industry should be encouraged. India has to find ways of getting back the revenue from our huge number of Indian gamers that presently go abroad to game creation companies.

Lastly, there is a phobia among creative people and artists regarding coding in India, steps have to be taken to ensure the eradication of this phobia which will help India become a major player in not only Game creation but also in all the areas. When these happen Indians will shift from game consumers to creators.