“CBI parroting what Kolkata police said earlier”: Women activists march to CBI office, seek speedy justice in RG Kar case

To demand prompt justice in the rape and murder case at RG Kar hospital, hundreds of women marched to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office in Kolkata today, Thursday, October 13.

The women walked to the CBI office near Salt Lake in North 24 Parganas, on the city's northern outskirts, under the aegis of the little-known Jago Nari organisation.

“We think that the probe agency is not doing its job properly; it is basically parroting what the Kolkata Police had earlier said. The CBI should make serious efforts in resolving this case at the earliest so that the main culprits can be punished,” one of the protesters told PTI.

The activists displayed placards and posters and shouted slogans accusing the state government of "failing" to provide a safe and secure environment for women at work and the CBI of "delaying" the inquiry.

To prevent the demonstrators from entering the area, police erected barricades next to the CGO (Central Government Offices) complex, which is home to the CBI headquarters.

In the meantime, junior doctors in West Bengal demanding justice in the RG Kar hospital case began their 13th day of the "fast-unto-death" today.

Following over 50 days of "cease work" in two stages following the August 9 rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee (PGT) medic inside the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the hunger strike started on October 5.