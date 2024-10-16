UGC-NET 2024: Protest at NTA office in Delhi against delay in results tomorrow, 1 pm

A group of University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) candidates have planned a protest at the National Testing Agency's (NTA) office against the unprecedented delay in announcing the results for the June Session 2024.

As per a poster circulating on social media platform X, the protest will be organised tomorrow, Thursday, October 17, at the NTA office in Okhla Industrial Area in New Delhi.

More than 40 days have passed since the completion of the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) June Session 2024, and candidates are eagerly awaiting the results.

Although there has been no official announcement yet, media reports indicate that the results could be expected soon.