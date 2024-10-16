UGC-NET 2024: Protest at NTA office in Delhi against delay in results tomorrow, 1 pm

A group of University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) candidates have planned a protest at the National Testing Agency's (NTA) office against the unprecedented delay in announcing the results for the June Session 2024.
As per a poster circulating on social media platform X, the protest will be organised tomorrow, Thursday, October 17, at the NTA office in Okhla Industrial Area in New Delhi.
More than 40 days have passed since the completion of the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) June Session 2024, and candidates are eagerly awaiting the results.
Although there has been no official announcement yet, media reports indicate that the results could be expected soon.
Nearly nine lakh students are awaiting the results of the UGC-NET 2024 June session that was conducted from August 21 to September 4, 2024.
A few days ago, on Saturday, October 12, the final answer key for the UGC-NET 2024 June session was released on the official website of UGC-NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
This year, the exam was first conducted by the NTA as per schedule in pen and paper mode on June 18, 2024, in two shifts across the country. A total of 9,08,580 candidates appeared for the test, out of a total of 11,21,225 registered candidates, for this exam.
However, just a day later, on June 19, Union Ministry of Education Dharmendra Pradhan cancelled the examination due to suspicions that "the integrity of the aforementioned examination may have been compromised.”
The exam was then rescheduled to be held between August 21 and September 4, 2024.