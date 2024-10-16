Mayiladuthurai: Three arrested for stabbing Class XII student

A man and his two sons were arrested on Tuesday, October 15, for stabbing and critically injuring a Class XII student in an altercation near Mayiladuthurai.

The crime occurred on Monday evening, October 14, after an accused scuffled with the 17-year-old student whom he accused of staring. The condition of the student was said to be critical at Thanjavur Medical College Hospital due to injuries to nerves and carotid artery, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

According to sources, the incident occurred as the victim who studies in a government higher secondary school near Tharangambadi was returning home with his schoolmate. The two took shelter under a bus stop due to heavy rain.

There, another student asked the Class XII student why he was staring at him. An argument broke out between the two, which turned into a scuffle.

The 18-year-old boy went home and returned with his father and his 17-year-old brother on a motorcycle. The father questioned the student for assaulting his son.

A heated argument followed and in a fit of rage the man stabbed the student in the neck with the sharp edge of his motorcycle key and the trio fled the scene.

The injured youth was rushed to Mayiladuthurai General Hospital and then was referred to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital.

The police arrested the trio and produced them before a magistrate on Tuesday, October 15, stated The New Indian Express report.

A case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 109 (attempt to murder) and 296b (verbal abuse) was registered at the Sembanarkoil Police Station.

While two of the accused were remanded to the Poraiyar Subjail, the juvenile was lodged in an observation home.