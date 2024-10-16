Masjid Banda, Gachibowli: 29-year-old raped by auto driver; vehicle had no number plate, informs police

An auto-rickshaw driver allegedly raped a 29-year-old woman near Masjid Banda under Gachibowli police station limits late on Monday, October 14.

The survivor, a private firm employee, was returning home at night after work when the reported incident took place. She had boarded a bus from her place of work and got down at RC Puram, police said.

After deboarding at RC Puram, the 29-year-old hailed an auto-rickshaw to go towards Nanakramguda. Around 2.30 am on Tuesday, the accused, while driving near Masjid Banda, allegedly raped her.

When the survivor tried to call for help, he reportedly tried to silence her and then fled from the spot, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Based on a complaint from the woman, the Gachibowli police registered a case and started an investigation.

During the preliminary probe, the Gachibowli police learnt that the auto-rickshaw, driven by the accused, did not have a number plate.

"We have formed special teams to verify CCTV footage and other evidence to identify and apprehend the accused person," said Gachibowli Station House Officer Anjaneyalu.

According to sources, the police reportedly took into custody a suspect for further questioning on Tuesday night, October 15.

Meanwhile, the survivor was sent to a hospital for a medical check and discharged after the examination, stated The New Indian Express report.

Further investigation is under progress.