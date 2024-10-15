RG Kar Supreme Court hearing: Why did National Task Force not meet after September 9, questions CJI

During a hearing on the RG Kar rape-murder case in the Supreme Court, Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud ordered the National Task Force (NTF) to provide the court with tentative recommendations based on stakeholder inputs within the next three weeks. The sixth hearing of the case happened today, Tuesday, October 15.

As of today, October 15, it was reported that the National Task Force has received over 700 inputs and suggestions from various doctors’ associations and hospitals aimed at strengthening the infrastructure and security systems in medical institutions, stated tweets by Supreme Court Observer.

The Union government established the National Task Force through an office memorandum issued on August 21, 2024. At its inaugural meeting on August 27, four sub-groups were formed to engage with stakeholders and develop recommendations on the following issues:

- Strengthening the infrastructure of medical institutions

- Enhancing security systems

- Improving working conditions for healthcare professionals

- Strengthening the legal framework across all states

As the hearing resumed today, the bench led by CJI Chandrachud inquired about the progress of the National Task Force's work. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the court that a questionnaire distributed by the task force received over 7,000 responses.

The CJI also questioned why the NTF did not have any meeting after September 9, as stated in a tweet by LiveLaw.

“Whatever the task force does will provide a lasting solution, so they are taking their time to carefully review each suggestion and input,” he stated in court.

The bench emphasised the need for the National Task Force to expedite its work and directed that all sub-groups hold regular meetings. "All sub-groups shall hold regular meetings so that by the next date, this court is apprised of the tentative recommendations of the NTF and its sub-groups. This should be completed within three weeks,” the CJI added.