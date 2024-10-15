RG Kar Supreme Court hearing: CBI submits 5th status report. Here’s what it says

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) submitted its fifth status report in the Supreme Court of India today, Tuesday, October 15, during the RG Kar Kolkata rape-murder case hearing.

In its status report on the rape-murder case involving a doctor from Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the CBI indicated that, based on the investigation conducted, a chargesheet was filed on October 7, 2024, against accused Sanjoy Roy for offences under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023.

The status report further indicates that the ongoing investigation will continue to explore the potential involvement of others in the alleged rape and murder that occurred on August 9, it was noted by the apex court today.

Today, Tuesday, October 15, the hearing resumed for the RG Kar rape-murder case in the Supreme Court by the bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud.

The court will be updated on the status report within three weeks, noted the CJI.

It might be noted that previously, the court had refrained from revealing the details of the 4th status report stating that the investigation would be affected.

The CBI is investigating the rape and murder that took place on August 9, 2024, at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, as well as alleged financial irregularities at the hospital under former RG Kar Principal Dr Sandip Ghosh. The upcoming status report is expected to provide details on both investigations.

The next hearing is likely to be listed after the Diwali vacation.