"Indian students have potential to fill cybersecurity workforce gap": Vice-Chancellor, VIT

Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning (AI/ML) and Data Science courses have seen a surge in course offerings across universities, several online platforms, and boot camps due to their high demand in the job market, broad applications, and potential for innovation in these fields.

Availability and access to courses from beginner to advanced levels are widely present.

Cybersecurity courses are fewer in numbers comparatively, which, however, are on the rise in universities and online platforms. The numbers are set to grow, given the fact that career prospects in cybersecurity are also strong, with roles like Security Analyst, Ethical Hacker, and

Cybersecurity Engineer offering good salary packages. The sense of mission in protecting organisations from cyber threats can also be appealingly satisfying.

While AI, ML, and Data Science are often seen as more mainstream, attracting a broader range of students due to increasing demand, cybersecurity is gaining momentum primarily for its critical importance, specialised focus, a strong sense of job security and purpose.

While AI, ML and Data Science courses balance theoretical concepts with practical applications, involving projects and real-world data analysis, with heavy reliance on mathematics and advanced algorithms, cybersecurity education is highly practical, with hands-on problem-solving emphasising labs, simulations, and real-world scenarios and case studies to prepare students for security challenges.

A student who is passionate about security, who enjoys hands-on problem-solving, and seeks a career with a strong sense of purpose might prefer cybersecurity.