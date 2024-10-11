RG Kar protests: Citizens Mass Convention to be held today, October 11, at 5 pm

In his post, Dr Pal further highlighted two points which will be central to the convention. They are:

1. Justice for Abhaya, the deceased doctor, especially since there has been no action regarding the same even after 132 plus hours of indefinite hunger strike. Also, Dr Aniket Mahato was shifted to the ICU at RG Kar Hospital as his health was deteriorating

2. Immediate release of nine protestors who were "picked up" at Tridhara Durga Puja. They have been subjected to police custody by the Alipore court

The nine protesters, mentioned in the post, were arrested on October 9 and were produced before the Alipore District & Sessions Court on October 10. These arrests took place at the Tridhara Sammilani Puja in Deshapriya Park, South Kolkata, where 29 demonstrators were detained for allegedly distributing protest pamphlets.

Junior doctors, along with other concerned citizens, have been actively protesting the heinous rape-murde case.

On October 5, seven protesters launched an indefinite hunger strike, demanding justice.