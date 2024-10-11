Bengal gov’t details security measures taken in medical colleges amidst junior doctors’ hunger strike

The Chief Secretary has shared a detailed report via a letter with junior doctors regarding the measures taken in medical colleges to enhance safety and security. This status report was emailed to junior doctors today, Friday, October 11.



The state government outlined its progress in implementing safety protocols in medical colleges. The status report, delivered via email, highlighted the initiatives that have been put in place to ensure the safety of medical professionals.



Junior doctors had sought updates on the actions the state has undertaken to bolster security in hospitals. In response, the Chief Secretary submitted this comprehensive report, addressing the doctors’ inquiries.



The report emphasised significant infrastructure upgrades aimed at improving the safety of medical personnel. These improvements are currently being rolled out in multiple medical colleges across the state.



According to the document, 7,051 CCTV cameras are being installed in various government hospitals. Additionally, 893 new duty rooms and 778 toilets are under construction, with better lighting systems also being implemented. The report further mentioned the installation of alarm systems and biometric access controls throughout the medical institutions.



The state has allocated over Rs 113 crore for these security and infrastructure projects in medical colleges.



In addition, a redressal helpline has been set up to report grievances. Complaints can be lodged at any time through the healthcare facility, by dialing the toll-free number 1800-257-0511. The State Grievance Redressal Committee can also be reached via email at grievanceredressalcell.wbhealth@gmail.com.

Six junior doctors from different medical colleges in Kolkata are currently on a hunger strike at Dharmatala since last Saturday night, October 4, demanding action on their 10-point agenda related to the rape and murder of a young doctor. Junior doctor Aniket Mahato from RG Kar Hospital joined the protest on Sunday, October 5, but his condition worsened on Thursday night, October 10, and he was admitted to RG Kar Hospital.



By Friday afternoon, a large crowd had gathered at Dharmatala in front of the hunger strike platform, surpassing the usual turnout seen at major festivals like Tridhara Sammilani’s Durga Puja.