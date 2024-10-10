UGC-NET results delay: Former UGC Joint Secretary approaches exam authorities; awaits response

As the delay in the results of the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) June 2024 session continues, candidates are becoming increasingly anxious.
Candidates who took the UGC-NET exam this year have been waiting for weeks for a tentative date for the results or any updates, but so far, there has been no official information from the exam authorities.
Now, in a post made on social media platform X today, on Thursday, October 10, former UGC Joint Secretary Dr Tejas P Joshi stated that he has reached out to the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the UGC regarding the delay but is still awaiting confirmation.
“I have already spoken with both officials, but I am still awaiting a precise date from the NTA. Given the uncertainty, any comments from my side could be misinterpreted or cause concern among UGC-NET aspirants, which I want to avoid,” wrote Dr Joshi on X (formerly Twitter).
This response came after a UGC-NET candidate on X asked the former joint secretary to advocate on behalf of students regarding the delay.
“Respected Sir, I know you are not currently serving in UGC, but if you can help us by contacting UGC Official and tell us the date of declaration of NET results,we'll be obliged sir. We students have been suffering from worst mental stress since june itself,” the candidate wrote.
Nearly nine lakh students are awaiting the results of the UGC-NET 2024 June session that was conducted from August 21 to September 4, 2024.