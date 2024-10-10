UGC-NET results delay: Former UGC Joint Secretary approaches exam authorities; awaits response

As the delay in the results of the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) June 2024 session continues, candidates are becoming increasingly anxious.

Candidates who took the UGC-NET exam this year have been waiting for weeks for a tentative date for the results or any updates, but so far, there has been no official information from the exam authorities.

Now, in a post made on social media platform X today, on Thursday, October 10, former UGC Joint Secretary Dr Tejas P Joshi stated that he has reached out to the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the UGC regarding the delay but is still awaiting confirmation.