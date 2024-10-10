Thanjavur: 35-year-old gov't teacher booked under POCSO for sexually harassing girl students

The Orathanadu police in Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, October 9, arrested a 35-year-old government school teacher for alleged sexual harassment of girl students.

According to sources, B Muthukumaran (35) of Tiruvaiyaru has been working as a Math teacher at a Government Higher Secondary school located in a village coming under Orathanadu Taluk.

Meanwhile, on August 12, 2024, parents of a few girl children studying sin Classes IX and X reportedly called Child Helpline number 1098 and complained that Muthukumaran has been sexually harassing their daughters, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Following this, the officials of Child Helpline visited the school on August 13 and conducted discreet inquiries with the girls studying in the said classes.

Reportedly many girls complained of sexual harassment by Muthukumaran.

Following the enquiries the Child Line officials submitted their report to the Chief Educational Officer. Based on the report Muthukumaran was placed under suspension from August 14.

Meanwhile, as there was no criminal action taken against Muthukumaran, the parents of the students scheduled an agitation for Wednesday, October 9. Following this, an official of the Child Line filed a complaint with the All Women Police Station, Orathanadu, stated The New Indian Express report.

Based on the complaint the police registered a case under relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested the teacher Muthukumaran. He was produced before a court in Orathanadu and lodged in Pudukkottai Prison.